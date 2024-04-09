Vegas Golden Knights drop 2nd straight, fall on road to Canucks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the second of their three-game road trip, the Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Monday night.

Coming off last Friday's 3rd period meltdown in Arizona, the Knights now take their second straight loss with five games to go until playoffs. It's the first time in a month that the Guys in Gold drop two in a row, remaining at third place in Pacific Standings with 92 points.

The good news of the night for Golden Knight fans was two-fold: Seeing Tomas Hertl make his VGK debut and Jack Eichel rip off two goals in the opening minutes.

Watch highlights from the first period here.

Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver 1st period highlights April 8

Despite Eichel's pair of goals giving the Knights an early 2-0 lead, Vegas allowed another multi-goal comeback to add another speed bump to the team's recent winning ways.

Watch highlights from the second period here.

Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver 2nd period highlights April 8

Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters was at Mackenzie River inside City National Arena to chat with fans watching the game.

"It's hard, especially when you've hated the guy, like 'oh no, not again,'" Vegas local Zerdan said about watching former Sharks star Hertl debut for VGK. "This time you actually root for the guy because he's playing for your team now."

"(Hertl) is a veteran, he knows how to play, he knows what to do," Vegas local Kory said. "It all depends how he meshes with other players. I think it'll be a little bit of an experiment moving around a little bit but I think his leadership and the skills he brings to the team will fit in nicely with everybody else."

"I think that that's the spark that ignites the team," Vegas local and Scotland native Jack Walker said on Eichel, who added a point on an assist Monday. "When Jack's there, it's infectious for the rest of the players that are more confident in their natural hockey-playing ability."

The Golden Knights will play their final away game of the regular season on Wednesday, facing the Edmonton Oilers at 5:30PM, before being back at the Fortress for a four-game home-stand.