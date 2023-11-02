Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights dress to impress for Halloween

LAS VEGAS — If there is one thing Vegas Golden Knights fans can count on, it's that the team will always bring their best Halloween game.

Last week, the Knights held their annual Halloween party, and the players' costumes did not disappoint.

William Karlsson and his family definitely win cutest family costume with an adorable rendition of Pokemon's Team Rocket, featuring baby Beckham as Meowth.

Nic Hague and his fiancé impressed as characters for the hit movie, Avatar.

Chandler Stephenson and his wife took inspiration from Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, with what could also possibly be a pregnancy announcement.

Zach Whitecloud was green with envy as Princess Fiona and Lord Farquaad from "Shrek."

And you're not going to be left "Home Alone" with Captain Mark Stone and his wife dressed as Harry and Marv from the popular Christmas movie.

