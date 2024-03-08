Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights discuss 2024 trade deadline

Posted at 1:39 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 16:42:21-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are looking at ways to boost their lineup before the end of the season.

General Manager Kelly McCrimmon will be discussing the team's approach to the 2024 National Hockey League trade deadline on Friday afternoon.

The Golden Knights have made several moves this week.

On Friday, the team announced they had acquired Tomas Hertl from the San Jose Sharks.

On Wednesday night, the Golden Knights confirmed they had acquired Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin as part of three-team trade involving the Philadelphia Flyers. In exchange for Hanifin, Calgary will receive a first-round pick, defenseman Daniil Miromanvo, and a conditional third-round pick from Vegas. Philadelphia will receive a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft from Vegas.

The team also traded for Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha in exchange for a 2024 second round pick and the 2026 fourth round pick.

