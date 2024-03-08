Vegas Golden Knights discuss 2024 trade deadline

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are looking at ways to boost their lineup before the end of the season.

General Manager Kelly McCrimmon will be discussing the team's approach to the 2024 National Hockey League trade deadline on Friday afternoon.

The Golden Knights have made several moves this week.

On Friday, the team announced they had acquired Tomas Hertl from the San Jose Sharks.





The Golden Knights have acquired Tomas Hertl, a 2025 3rd round pick and a 2027 3rd round pick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for David Edstrom and a 2025 1st round pick. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 8, 2024

On Wednesday night, the Golden Knights confirmed they had acquired Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin as part of three-team trade involving the Philadelphia Flyers. In exchange for Hanifin, Calgary will receive a first-round pick, defenseman Daniil Miromanvo, and a conditional third-round pick from Vegas. Philadelphia will receive a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft from Vegas.

The team also traded for Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha in exchange for a 2024 second round pick and the 2026 fourth round pick.