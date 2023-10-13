Vegas Golden Knights defeat San Jose Sharks for second-straight win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights have improved to 2-0-0 in this early season after beating the San Jose Sharks on the road 4-1.

The VGK were the first to score and came back swinging after conceding a goal. It was a depth showcase, as 4 different Knights scored goals tonight.

The Golden Knights will be back at The Fortress on Saturday when they take on the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. PT.

