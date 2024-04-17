Vegas Golden Knights, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation reveal End Of Treatment bell

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights and the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation are celebrating a new five-year partnership.

On Monday, captain Mark Stone stopped by for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the End Of Treatment Bell that is displayed in the clinic's lobby.

The bell is made of polished brass and weighs 32 pounds. Children who finish their cancer treatments are able to celebrate by ringing the bell.

Cure 4 The Kids Foundation

The first child who got to ring the bell was a little girl named Baylor.

She was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, a type of kidney cancer, a week before her third birthday. The tumor and kidney were removed but the cancer had metastasized.

She went through 33 rounds of chemo and eight days of radiation and has officially finished her treatment.

Annette Logan-Parker, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation Founder & Chief Advocacy & Innovation Officer, said the bell is something their patients look forward to.

"When the kids who are in treatment are hearing the ringing of the bell or they get to participate with the no more chemo or end of treatment party for other kids, it really instills some hope for them," Logan-Parker said. "They pass [the bell] every day on the way to the infusion center. They pass it on the way out. It's a big part of looking forward to the end of treatment."

Logan-Parker said she's thankful for the Golden Knights and they help bring joy to their patients.

"[This bell] represents a great partnership that we have with the Vegas Golden Knights. The Vegas Golden Knights have been so supportive of the kids here and the work that we do. They'll come and they'll play with the kids. They'll do book readings, play Legos with the kids, and having a great team. They're always giving us jerseys for the kids. They're just really supportive of everything we do."