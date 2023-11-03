Vegas Golden Knights celebrate Dia de los Muertos weekend with Hispanic Heritage Knight, LosVGK

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mariachi, face paint, and an ofrenda.

Hispanic Heritage Knight was celebrated by the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday as they face the Winnipeg Jets.

The team also showcased their new LosVGK brand.

Hispanic Heritage Knight falls on Dia de los Muertos weekend. The VGK shield logo takes on a new look of a traditional sugar skull in tribute.

The new LosVGK logo was designed by Stephanie Suominen, who is of Colombian descent

An ofrenda, the altar featured during the Día de los Muertos celebration, is intended to welcome the deceased to the altar setting. The Golden Knights invited fans whose friends or relatives have passed to remember them by bringing flowers and photos of their loved ones to leave at the altar.

Entertainment included a mariachi band from Las Vegas Academy, face painters inside and outside T-Mobile Arena, and Vegas-born DJ Shelco Garcia during Knight Club.

The Knights continue celebrating Hispanic Heritage Knight with a ball hockey clinic at the James Boys & Girls Club in North Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. This event is not open to the public.

As the Knights face the Jets, there are a few milestones to remember.

Alex Pietrangelo is one game away from 200 games played as a Golden Knight. William Carrier is one goal away from 50 goals as a Golden Knight. Captain Stone is two goals away from 200 career goals and six games away from 600 NHL games.