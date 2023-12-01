Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights beat Vancouver Canucks in Thursday's faceoff

Posted at 9:33 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 00:33:23-05

VANCOUVER (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights reigned victorious at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks on their home turf.

In the first period, the Knights opened strong with goals by Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel.

We entered the second period 2-0 in favor of VGK. William Karlsson scored the team's third goal in the second period as the Vancouver Canucks stayed put with zero points on the board.

Vancouver finally got on the scoreboard in the third period with Kuzmenko, but that would not be enough.

VGK's Howden at 0:16 makes the last goal of the game.

The Knights are back home Saturday as they face the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. You can watch that game on Vegas 34.

