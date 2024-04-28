Vegas Golden Knights back home, look to go 3-0 against Dallas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Though the best in the west Dallas is a tough task, the Vegas Golden Knights fended the Stars off well on the road taking a 2-0 lead to start NHL Playoffs with hopes to go 3-0 at home on Saturday.

The Knights took a 3-0 lead over Dallas in last spring's Western Conference Final and eventually beat the Stars 4-2.

Nick Hague is day-to-day with a lower body injury and will not play in game three. Knights Head Coach Bruce Cassidy made comment after morning skate on Friday that Jonathan Marchessault and the rest of the lineup took a maintenance day to prepare for Saturday.

Puck drop between VGK and the Stars is at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.