Vegas Golden Knights award scholarship to Las Vegas high school student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas high school student is getting help paying for college after receiving a scholarship from the Vegas Golden Knights.

On Thursday, the team announced that Braeden Schroeder has received the 2024 Mark Workman Scholarship.

The award was created in memory of the late VGK scout Mark Workman, who passed away in 2018 after battling cancer. The award. is given to a student-athlete that is at least 14 years old and is in the Vegas Junior Golden Knights program. The athlete also exemplifies passion, sportsmanship, team play, work ethic, discipline, volunteerism and academic merit.

Schroeder is a senior at Faith Lutheran High School and he was a member of the 18U AAA Vegas Jr. Golden Knights this season. The right wing is an honor roll student who has volunteered extensively throughout the valley, including five years at the Horses4Heroes equestrian center.

"Braeden's dedication to the sport is obvious when you meet him and it shows in his progression as a player," said Darren Eliot, Vegas Golden Knights Senior Vice President of Hockey Programming and Facility Operations. "We are excited to honor him with the Mark Workman Scholarship because he shares so many of the characteristics, on and off the ice, that made Mark such a special person."

Schroeder hasn't chosen a school yet but said he does plan to continue his hockey career at the American Collegiate Hockey Association Level.