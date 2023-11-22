Vegas Golden Knights announce weekend holiday sales

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Holiday sales are around the corner and the Vegas Golden Knights are announcing plans for Gold Friday, Silver Saturday, and Medieval Monday.

According to team officials, Gold Friday will be at The Arsenal and starts at 8 a.m. VGK head coach Bruce Cassidy and several members of the organization will be handing out donuts to fans. Team broadcasters will also be at the store to help fans find products and answer questions. VGK is scheduled to practice at 11 a.m. Chance will also host a pizza party.

After practice, Chance's Kids Zone will be active for the first time since the pandemic began. Kids under 14 will be able to line up for autographs immediately after practice. However, autographs are not guaranteed.

The first 100 shoppers to buy a copy of "It Hurts To Win", a book chronicling the Golden Knights' first Stanley Cup Championship, will have the chance to get the book signed by a player after practice. Team officials add that specific players are to be determined.

Silver Saturday will be at The Livery at America First Center and starts at 8 a.m. Fans who make a puchase at The Livery will have the opportunity to take holiday photos on the ice. There will also be an inflatable rink, yard games, and a 360 camera. At 3 p.m., the Henderson Silver Knights will take on the the Tucson Roadrunners at The Dollar Loan Center, where The Saddlery will be open.

Medieval Monday will be online at vegasteamstore.com and include select discounted items.