(KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired left-wing Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 2024 second round draft pick and a 2026 fourth round pick.

Captain Mark Stone was recently placed on long-term injured reserve, leaving the Knights in need of a forward.

Mantha has played in 56 games this season, recording 20 goals and 14 assists.

The Capitals will retain 50 percent of Mantha's $5.7 million contract.

The NHL trade deadline is Friday at 12 p.m. PST.