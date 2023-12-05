The Vegas Golden Knights lost to St. Louis Blues in first meet this season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights lost to the St. Louis Blues in their first face-off this season on Monday night during overtime.

The Knights hosted the St. Louis Blues after Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 4-1 win over the Washington Capitals.

Golden Knights' Adin Hill was out from a lower-body injury, as well as Martinez.

The Blues got on the scoreboard first with Alexey Tropchenko. He was assisted by Colton Parayko and Oskar Sundqvist.

The second period was scoreless. VGK's Eichel gets the team tied with the Blues with a wrist shot in the third period with about six minutes left.

Eichel's goal forces overtime, and the Blues win with Buchnevich's wrist shot.

The Vegas Golden Knights are back on the road Wednesday as they face the Blues again at 6 p.m. You can watch that game on Vegas 34.