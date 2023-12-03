Golden Knights handle Capitals 4-1 to notch back-to-back wins

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Saturday night, stringing together two wins after previously dropping eight of their last 11 games.

Following the team's bounce-back in Thursday's 4-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks, VGK was at the Fortress to continue returning to winning ways and to improve to 16-5-4 on the season.

VGK starts the scoring on a power play ☄️



Jonathan Marchessault sends a laser beam for his 10th goal on the season to let Knights jump out in front of Capitals 1-0. #VegasBornpic.twitter.com/tEWryol4Hk — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) December 3, 2023

Vegas began the scoring midway through the first period, Jonathan Marchessault netting a power play goal. The play set up by goalie Logan Thompson's second assist on the season gave Marchessault his 10th goal of the year.

A 1-0 lead was extended in the second period when Jack Eichel stole a loose puck, driving it past the Capitals' goaltender and into the net. Like Marchessasult, the Knights' star center also hits double-digit goals on the season.

Playmakers make plays ⭐️



Jack Eichel has an assist and now a score on the night, reaching double digit goals for the season. VGK refinding their groove.pic.twitter.com/ySodI9MANL — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) December 3, 2023

Leading 2-0 early in the third period, a highlight assist behind the net from Eichel led to a goal from Mark Stone to bring the Knights' lead to 3.

Spirits high again at the Fortress as VGK hits 2nd intermission leading Capitals 2-0.



• Dominant on both ends: Knights outshoot Caps 28-9, lead in takeaways 9-2

• Energy high after playing “sleepy” at times in recent cold stretch

• VGK goes for first shutout win since Nov 10 — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) December 3, 2023

After Washington finally sneaked one past Thompson in the final minutes, Vegas would answer with an empty-net goal from Marchessault to put an exclamation point on a 4-1 win.

The Knights will stay at home for their next test, hosting the St. Louis Blues on Monday evening. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

We are your official broadcast partner with the Vegas Golden Knights. For more information, read about Vegas 34.

For more on the team, visit ktnv.com/goldenknights.