Golden Knights handle Capitals 4-1 to notch back-to-back wins

VGK earned its first home win since November 10, and its first consecutive win since November 4.
Posted at 9:45 PM, Dec 02, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Saturday night, stringing together two wins after previously dropping eight of their last 11 games.

Following the team's bounce-back in Thursday's 4-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks, VGK was at the Fortress to continue returning to winning ways and to improve to 16-5-4 on the season.

Vegas began the scoring midway through the first period, Jonathan Marchessault netting a power play goal. The play set up by goalie Logan Thompson's second assist on the season gave Marchessault his 10th goal of the year.

A 1-0 lead was extended in the second period when Jack Eichel stole a loose puck, driving it past the Capitals' goaltender and into the net. Like Marchessasult, the Knights' star center also hits double-digit goals on the season.

Leading 2-0 early in the third period, a highlight assist behind the net from Eichel led to a goal from Mark Stone to bring the Knights' lead to 3.

After Washington finally sneaked one past Thompson in the final minutes, Vegas would answer with an empty-net goal from Marchessault to put an exclamation point on a 4-1 win.

The Knights will stay at home for their next test, hosting the St. Louis Blues on Monday evening. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

