Select Vegas Golden Knights fans wrote custom messages on home ice after winning season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been an unforgettable season for the Vegas Golden Knights after they were crowned the 2023 Stanley Cup champions.

What better way to cap off the season other than a special ending?

VGK season ticket holders got the chance to share a message to the Knights. Select fans were invited to "Coat the Fortress" and leave a few words right on the ice at T-Mobile Arena.

For one fan, it was a chance for her to document one of her favorite moments being a hockey fan.

"I wrote, 'thanks #43 for the Insta cameo'," one fan said. "He came right off the bus and sprayed beer all over my sister and I. Super big memory!"

Every year, after the end of each season, ticket holders get the chance to write their message on the ice.