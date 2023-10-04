Watch Now
San Jose Sharks defeat Vegas Golden Knights a second time in the preseason with a 2-0 final score

The Golden Knights will host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 7 p.m.
John Locher/AP
San Jose Sharks' Givani Smith, left, attempts a shot on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill, right, during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 9:57 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 00:57:45-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights faced the San Jose Sharks for the second time this preseason.

The Knights fell to the Sharks 5-2 in their last meeting on Sept. 24th, and the game feels like a repeat again Tuesday night.

The first period is scoreless. For the second period, the Knights make a goalie change. Logan Thompson comes in for Adin Hill.

Sharks' Center Thomas Bordeleau scores, then MacDonald scores on a power play making the score 2-0.

The third period is scoreless, making the score 2-0 for San Jose.

The Golden Knights fell to 1-4 in the preseason. They'll return to The Fortress on Thursday to host the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m.

