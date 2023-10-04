San Jose Sharks defeat Vegas Golden Knights a second time in the preseason with a 2-0 final score

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights faced the San Jose Sharks for the second time this preseason.

The Knights fell to the Sharks 5-2 in their last meeting on Sept. 24th, and the game feels like a repeat again Tuesday night.

The first period is scoreless. For the second period, the Knights make a goalie change. Logan Thompson comes in for Adin Hill.

Sharks' Center Thomas Bordeleau scores, then MacDonald scores on a power play making the score 2-0.

The third period is scoreless, making the score 2-0 for San Jose.

The Golden Knights fell to 1-4 in the preseason. They'll return to The Fortress on Thursday to host the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m.