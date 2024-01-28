Watch Now
Rangers' defenseman suspended for elbowing Golden Knights' forward Pavel Dorofyev

Peter K. Afriyie/AP
New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) shoots against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jan 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-27 19:15:09-05

(KTNV) — A New York Rangers defenseman was suspended by the NHL after throwing an elbow during the Rangers' loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

Jacob Trouba is suspended for two games without pay, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Saturday.

Trouba was suspended for elbowing VGK forward Pavel Dorofyev 18 minutes into the second period of the Rangers home game.

The Golden Knights would go on to secure a 5-2 win over the Rangers, aided by a hat trick by Jonathan Marchessault.

The NHL says the suspension will cost Trouba an estimated $83,000, which will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Saturday night, the Golden Knights will face the Red Wings in Detroit. Puck drop was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. but has since been rescheduled for 5 p.m. You can watch the game on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+

