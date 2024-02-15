Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

PT's Taverns hosting Meet & Greet with VGK's Keegan Kolesar

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Golden Knights Coyotes Hockey
Posted at 8:30 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 23:30:27-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights fans will have the chance to meet Keegan Kolesar next week.

PT's Taverns is hosting a Meet & Greet with him on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at Sierra Gold at 215 and Flamingo.

During his appearance, fans will have the opportunity to have one personal item signed by Kolesar and take a photo with him by a professional photographer.

Reservations are required and cost $50. Spots are limited to the first 100 reservations.

Guests must also be at least 21 years old to attend the event.

You can learn more, including how to reserve your spot, here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH