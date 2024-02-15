PT's Taverns hosting Meet & Greet with VGK's Keegan Kolesar

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights fans will have the chance to meet Keegan Kolesar next week.

PT's Taverns is hosting a Meet & Greet with him on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at Sierra Gold at 215 and Flamingo.

During his appearance, fans will have the opportunity to have one personal item signed by Kolesar and take a photo with him by a professional photographer.

Reservations are required and cost $50. Spots are limited to the first 100 reservations.

Guests must also be at least 21 years old to attend the event.

