LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NHL playoffs are officially here, which means the games, the stakes and certainly the crowds are at their highest intensity level.

Monday night's Game 1 between the Stars and Golden Knights was a perfect example of that.

VGK captian Mark Stone made his return on the ice after missing months with a lacerated spleen injury.

His return was met with constant boos from the Dallas crowd every time he touched the puck.

"I don't know...I guess they don't like me," Stone said.

Players, coaches react to booing of Mark Stone in Game 1 vs Dallas Stars

Stone's return has been a controversial topic in the NHL world.

His injury forced the team to place him on long-term injured reserve.

Because of that, the Knights were able to free up salary cap space, allowing them to acquire Tomas Hertl, Noah Hanifin and Anthony Mantha in the trade deadline.

Where the rule gets maligned is that teams don't have to be salary cap compliant in the playoffs, meaning Stone's cap hit basically doesn't count in the postseason, allowing the VGK to have a roster that, technically speaking, is over $1 million over the cap.

Several teams in recent history have taken advantage of the LTIR rule. During the 2020-2021 season, the Tampa Bay Lightning placed their star player Nikita Kucherov on LTIR for the entire regular season. He would then return to the lineup in Game 1 of the playoffs that year.

Prior to Game 1, VGK General Manager Kelley McCrimmon addressed the media about the scrutiny of activating Mark Stone from LTIR right when the playoffs began.

"There's been a lot of insinuation on his injury," McCrimmon said. "The NHL Is 100% involved with any of these LTIR situations involving teams. Their Chief Medical Director speaks to the surgeons, speaks to our medical team. They have access to all that information. That's what keeps the system legitimate."

As for the rest of the players, they are not putting much thought on the reaction from Stars fans or the hockey world.

VGK forward Jonathan Marchessault and even head coach Bruce Cassidy commented on the booing saying they are just happy to see Stone back on the ice.

"I loved it," Marchessault said. "I wouldn't be happier for any other guy than him. He's been going through a lot of adversity in the last few years. The fact that he's back and gets big goals like that, it's unbelievable to have a guy like that on your team, especially as your leader."

"He's become a villain because of this LTIR. He's one of the nicest people out there," Cassidy said. "I'm sure it affects him to hear some of the stuff but he's got to block it out. He's done a good with that. Usually when you're a good player, that's some of the treatment you get."

Stone is expected to be in the starting lineup on Wednesday for Game 2 of the VGK's series against the Stars.

That game is once again set for 6:30 p.m. Pacific.