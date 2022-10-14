One-on-one with Vegas Golden Knights Head Coach Bruce Cassidy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Not only are the Vegas Golden Knights are entering their sixth year in the Las Vegas valley, but they're also entering a new era with head coach Bruce Cassidy.

The new coach, formerly of the Boston Bruins, replaced Pete DeBoer after his firing in May, though many see this as a fresh start for the VGK.

WATCH HERE:

Tina Nguyen: Since being named the Vegas Golden Knights Head Coach in June, what's life been like for you?

Bruce Cassidy: Well, more on the personal side, getting family settled in kids into school, finding a house, taking care of some stuff. Saw a few sites, trying to get out as much as we can because once the year gets going, it gets busy. But so far, so good.

Tina: This is your third head coaching job in the NHL, what does this fresh start mean to you?

Bruce: It's a franchise that's really come out of the gates quickly, right? So it's important that we continue the success they've had here so far. It's also a non-traditional market, which I find very interesting. Then you get here and you see how much passion the fan base really has, and you're gonna see more once [the season] starts. So that's the part I'm excited about.

Tina: You had a ton of success in Boston, after six years there. What did you learn during your time with the Bruins that can help you here in Las Vegas?

Bruce: The detail and the preparation it takes to win every night. It's 82 games a year, then playoffs, so can't get too high or too low. So, a lot of different things went into it, but most of all, we learned how to prepare to succeed.

Tina: This team is coming off of a season that missed the post-season for the first time in franchise history. Where do you start to get things back on track for this organization?

Bruce: We're going to build our game one day at a time. I know that doesn't sound that exciting, but that's how I think good teams do it. We're going to start working from our net out. Make sure that we do a good job knowing how we're going to check, how we're going to keep the puck out of the net, how we're going to get the puck back, so we can get going on offense. Because that's honestly that's a more enjoyable part of the game.

Tina: What are your expectations?

Bruce: Our expectation is that we will get better every day and we will get back to being considered a Stanley Cup contender, and hopefully a favorite. You want to be one of those teams every year that make other teams bring their best.

Tina: Overall, what are your impressions of Las Vegas?

Bruce: When you think of Vegas, a lot of people only think of the strip, which offers some great nightlife and any type of entertainment you want. But, Vegas still has that sense of community where it's much more dialed down.

Tina: A different feel compared to Boston out here, huh?

Bruce: Well, the weather... I will say that August was hot. I'm not used to that, being a Canadian. Right now, it's absolutely perfect. You wake up in the morning, it's nice and cool and you're in your shorts. I think I'll appreciate the climate more as we get into winter, especially coming from a much harsher one.

The home opener for the Las Vegas Golden Knights will take place on Tuesday when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks. The puck drops at 7 p.m.