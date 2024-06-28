NHL Awards kicks off big weekend for Vegas hockey ahead of draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the best hockey players in the world were given their flowers and took home hardware Thursday night in Vegas.

The Fontainebleau hosted the 11th NHL Awards set in Las Vegas ahead of Friday and Saturday's first-ever NHL Draft put on by the city. No Golden Knight was a finalist this year, but Vegas is leaving a big mark on the hockey world this week by hosting two of the league's biggest events.

The Awards were nationally televised and put a spotlight on the top accomplishments of the 2023-24 NHL season after the Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers in a thrilling 7-game series to lift the Stanley Cup.

Headlining the big winners of the night was Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon sweeping the most outstanding player category, winning both the Ted Lindsay Award (peer-voted) and Hart Memorial Trophy (media-voted) for the first time.

Other winners of distinguished honors included Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck winning the Vezina Trophy for best goalie, Vancouver Canucks D-man Quinn Hughes winning the Norris Trophy for best defenseman, and Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard winning the Calder Trophy for best rookie.

"That'll be pretty neat having it at the Sphere."



Last year's first pick and Calder Trophy winner for top rookie, Connor Bedard tells me he's 'excited for the guys getting picked' at the first NHL Draft in Las Vegas this weekend. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/GovQaEgKoK — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) June 28, 2024

Channel 13's Nick Walters asked the MacKinnon, Hellebuyck, Hughes, and Bedard how Vegas has grown into a hockey capital. Hear how Vegas' status as a marquee NHL destination has been "good for the game" and why the Golden Knights' Fortress "is in our all of (their) top 3 places to play."