NHL announces headliners for 2023 Stanley Cup Final concert series

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Hockey League is announcing headliners for its 2023 Stanley Cup Final concert series.

Before each game, the league said entertainers will hit the stage before public viewing parties that are at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas and outside FLA Live Arena in Florida.

For Game 1, DJ Marshmello will perform. That starts on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. at Toshiba Plaza, outside T-Mobile Arena. The concert will be free and open to the public. No tickets are required for that performance.

Rapper Lil Jon will perform before Game 2. That's on Monday and his "pool party DJ set" will be at Wet Republic at the MGM Grand. The time hasn't been announced as of Friday morning.

When the series moves to Florida for Game 3, Flo Rida is scheduled to perform.

NHL officials said musical performers and special guests for additional events will be announced in the future.