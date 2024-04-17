New Vegas Golden Knights mural unveiled in Las Vegas Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new mural celebrating the Vegas Golden Knights has officially been unveiled in the Las Vegas Arts District.

On Monday, team officials gave the public the first look at a new LosVGK mural, which is located behind the Don Juan restaurant, which is off of Main Street and California Avenue.

The mural features Chance in his purple Hispanic Heritage jersey, the Stanley Cup, and Vamos Knights! The background is inspired by elements of the LosVGK logo, including the Sugar Skull Knights helmet and florals inspired by Latin colors, textile patterns, the marigold flower and the Sol de Mayo.

"This mural and its location capture perfectly the significance of art and food in Hispanic and Latino culture," said Vegas Golden Knights President & CEO Kerry Bubolz. "The Vegas Golden Knights are proud to play a significant part in the culture of the Hispanic and Latino community in our city. We thank the artists for their efforts in portraying that."

The mural was designed and painted by a team of local artists organized by Graffiti Park Foundation and led by Anthony Ortega, who works under the name E.Q.L.D. VGK graphic designer Stephanie Suominen designed the LosVGK logo and added to the mural. Other artists who contributed include "Loonie Wolf", "Minkser", "Fuze", Sara Godbout, Justin Garcia, and Cody Garcia.

"Murals are part of our culture," said Jesus Lopez, the Spanish language play-by-play broadcaster for the Vegas Golden Knights. "It's part of our history and it's in our hearts. This is a great way to show union between the Latino community and the Vegas Golden Knights."

Ortega said he was honored to be part of the process.

"It definitely was not just me," Ortega said. "It was a whole team effort and it came out better than it looked on paper and I'm really, really happy with the outcome and really appreciate being able to get something this important to everybody down here in Vegas."