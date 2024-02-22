Mark Stone 'week-to-week' for Vegas Golden Knights after injury

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It looks like the Golden Knights will be without their captain for some time.

Forward Mark Stone has been placed on the injured reserve and is listed as week-to-week after suffering an upper body injury, head coach Bruce Cassidy said following morning skate Thursday.

🎥 Cassidy on playing without Mark Stone: We can make up some of the offense as we go along. If we play good defense, generally it leads to good offense. pic.twitter.com/KejlCWvkoO — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 22, 2024

Stone left Tuesday's game early after taking a big hit toward the end of the second period against Nashville.

Cassidy also said forward Brett Howden is day-to-day with an upper body injury and defenseman William Carrier has been skating on his own. He also expects All-Star center Jack Eichel will travel with the team on their upcoming roadtrip.

The Knights face the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at 7 p.m. before embarking on a five-game road trip beginning Saturday.

Check back during the game for live updates.