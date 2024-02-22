Watch Now
Mark Stone 'week-to-week' for Vegas Golden Knights after injury

The Golden Knights captain left Tuesday's game early after a collision with Nashville Predators forward Yakov Trenin in the second period.
Lucas Peltier/AP
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reacts during Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Posted at 1:00 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 16:43:39-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It looks like the Golden Knights will be without their captain for some time.

Forward Mark Stone has been placed on the injured reserve and is listed as week-to-week after suffering an upper body injury, head coach Bruce Cassidy said following morning skate Thursday.

Stone left Tuesday's game early after taking a big hit toward the end of the second period against Nashville.

Cassidy also said forward Brett Howden is day-to-day with an upper body injury and defenseman William Carrier has been skating on his own. He also expects All-Star center Jack Eichel will travel with the team on their upcoming roadtrip.

The Knights face the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at 7 p.m. before embarking on a five-game road trip beginning Saturday.
