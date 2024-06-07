Mark Shunock 'honored' to bring together NHL and rescue pups for 'Stanley Pup' competition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Move over, Puppy Bowl. There's a new dog game in town.

The NHL is hosting it's first-ever "Stanley Pup," a friendly game of competition showcasing rescue dogs in need of forever homes.

Mark Shunock, the in-area host for the Vegas Golden Knights, is a host for the show and says fans can expect chaos and fun.

"It's exactly what you think it is," Shunock says. "It's rescue dogs, having a great time, playing the game of hockey in their own way. But at its core, we are saving a lot of animals."

WATCH: Meet the dogs competing in the NHL's first-ever "Stanley Pup"

Meet the dogs competing in NHL's first-ever 'Stanley Pup'

The event will feature pups representing the 16 teams that qualified for the playoffs this season, in a friendly game of hockey.

The Vegas Golden Knights are represented by a 12-week old mixed breed named Mark Bone, who Shunock says did very well in the game.

"It was one of the coolest experiences just knowing that those animals were certainly going to get rescued quickly ... I'm just a huge animal advocate so to be able to bring the National Hockey League and rescue dogs together is a dream."

You can watch the "Stanley Pup" Friday, June 7, at 5 p.m. on ESPN+ and the NHL Network.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers is Saturday at 5 p.m. on ABC Channel 13.