LosVGK en Mexico: Vegas Golden Knights will bring hockey clinics to Mexican youth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will soon take their LosVGK brand south of the border.

LosVGK en Mexico will bring hockey clinics and fan activations to Mexico City, Metepec and Monterrey from Sept. 6-10.

The Golden Knights made the announcement Friday morning in conjunction with the Latin Chamber of Commerce.

LosVGK en Mexico will be the Knights’ first international outreach tied to its new brand, which launched in October. As part of the LosVGK effort so far, the Golden Knights have hosted ball hockey clinics in predominantly Hispanic and Latino neighborhoods here in Clark County, but its next step is to take that outreach abroad.

“Since we launched the LosVGK brand last fall we have thought about ways to extend its reach beyond Southern Nevada, and there is no better way to celebrate the sport than to get sticks in boys’ and girls’ hands,” stated Benjamin Thomas, VGK’s director of Latino marketing and outreach.

Here’s the schedule for LosVGK en Mexico. Registration for the on-ice clinics is available here.

Friday, Sept. 6 — Media Day in Mexico City

Saturday, Sept. 7 — LosVGK Camp at Winter Sports Center Metepec (on-ice and ball hockey clinics)

Sunday, Sept. 8 — LosVGK Camp at Winter Sports Center Metepec (morning on-ice and ball hockey clinics followed by an open skate and Fan Fest featuring food trucks, live music and giveaways)

Tuesday, Sept. 10 — LosVGK Camp in Monterrey, Nuevo León (ball hockey clinic followed by open skate with children from Fundación Dr. Sonrisas, a foundation that supports thousands of children suffering from a life-threatening health condition; ice hockey clinic at Complex Monterrey)