Live - Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars - Game 4

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are taking on the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. If Vegas wins, they'll be going to the Stanley Cup Final to face the Florida Panthers.

Once again, the Golden Knights got on the board first. In the first period, a pass from Nicolas Roy was knocked around several times before it found Reilly Smith. He was able to get the puck to William Karlsson who tapped it in the net at 4:17. He got the goal past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger.

the good guys strike first 😌 pic.twitter.com/Mv5h4xuwNL — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 26, 2023

During Tuesday night's game, Oettinger only lasted about eight minutes in the first period and was replaced by Scott Wedgewood after VGK scored three goals.

The first power play of the night goes to Dallas. Referees have given VGK defenseman Brayden McNabb a two-minute penalty for high-sticking with 5:04 to go in the first period.

The Stars tied the game at 15:42 with an unassisted goal from Jason Robertson. That is his third goal in four games against the Knights. That also means that VGK goaltender Adin Hill's shutout streak, which has lasted since the second period of Game 2, has officially ended. He was able to keep Dallas scoreless for 117 minutes and 33 seconds.

At the end of the first period, the game was tied at one.

In the second, Vegas got its first power play at 5:54. Stars center Ty Dellandrea was given a two-minute penalty for slashing Nic Hague's stick out of his hands. Vegas wasn't able to convert on the power play.

However, the Golden Knights got on the board thanks to Jonathan Marchessault. At 10:23, Brayden McNabb was able to find Marchessault to rip one home and put Vegas up 2-1. Marchessault has had a solid run in the playoffs scoring eight goals in the past eight games.