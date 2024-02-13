LIVE BLOG: Golden Knights tied at 2 with Minnesota Wild after 2nd period

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are hosting the Minnesota Wild on this Monday night. The Knights are looking for their third straight win and a fifth win over their last six games.

Former VGK goalie, franchise great Marc-Andre Fleury returns to the Fortress but doesn't draw the start for the Wild. Adin Hill draws the start in-net for Vegas. Meanwhile, Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is celebrated as the first Golden Knight to ever skate in his 1000th career NHL game.

2nd Period

Three Wild penalties: VGK can't capitalize on three power play opportunities through the frame. Knights finish the 2nd 1-for-4 on PP while Wild is at 1-for-3.

Scoreless: Neither Vegas nor Minnesota finds the net in the 2nd so the game remains tied at 2 heading into the final period.

1st Period

19:38 left - VGK Score: Jonathan Marchessault scores only 22 seconds into the game to give VGK a 1-0 lead.

9:12 - Wild score: Power play goal by Wild with VGK on a 5-on-3 disadvantage to tie the game at 1 apiece.

7:50 - Wild score: Power play goal by Wild with VGK on a 5-on-4 disadvantage to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead.

2:15 - VGK score: Power play goal by Michael Amadio to knot things up at 2 after one frame.

Stay tuned for more updates through the game.