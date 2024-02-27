'Gotta score some goals': Vegas Golden Knights ready for rematch against Toronto Maple Leafs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights are looking to get back on track after a 4-3 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Now, the Knights look ahead to the Toronto Maple Leafs, for the second time in six days. During their last meeting, the Maple Leafs handed the Knights a 7-3 loss Thursday in Las Vegas.

"We have to be better defensively as a group to play against these guys," defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said following morning skate.

"Gotta score some goals," coach Bruce Cassidy said. "Can't expect to go out and play a 2-1 game against a good offensive team. So we're gonna need to score as well. But the blueprint is the opposite of how it worked out in Vegas where we were chasing the game."

Toronto is on a seven-game winning streak and in third place in the Atlantic Division with 74 points.

A win for Las Vegas tonight would mark the 300th win in franchise history.

Some good news for Vegas, All-Star center Jack Eichel skated this morning in a red, non-contact sweater. Cassidy says he doesn't expect Eichel to play during this road trip, but it's not completely off the table.

Eichel's imminent return comes shortly after it was announced captain Mark Stone would miss some time following an upper-body injury he sustained during the Knights' loss to the Nashville Predators last week.