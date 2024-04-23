Golden Knights taking on Stars on the road in Game 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are back In the postseason looking to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

The team has a fully healthy lineup for their first round match up against the Dallas Stars, and that Includes captain Mark Stone.

He and the Golden Knights get to as great of a start as you can get.

Stone would tip the puck Into the net on the Power Play less than two minutes Into the game for the opening score.

Just minutes later, Stars turn It over In the neutral zone and Jonathan Marchessault would make them pay by scoring his first goal of the postseason.

The Stars would bounce back before the period ends, though.

Wyatt Johnston would give a great pass to team captain Jaime Benn, who slips one past Logan Thompson.

The next few minutes would resemble a heavyweight boxing fight.

VGK would get back on the power play, and Tomas Hertl would tip the puck Into the net off the shot from Noah Hanifin from the point.

The Stars would not quit, as they get one more goal before the end of the first when Jason Robertson shoots and scores from the left circle to make It 3-2.

The Knights start off right where they left off when Brayden McNabb gets a puck through traffic and finishes top shelf.