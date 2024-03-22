Golden Knights take Winter Classic rematch, beat Kraken 3-1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In an indoor rematch of New Year's Day's Winter Classic in which Vegas fell to Seattle, the Golden Knights avenged that 3-0 loss by topping the Kraken 3-1.

In their third and final time rocking the team's 2024 Winter Classic uniforms, VGK earns their first win in the uniform after they had lost to Seattle and Calgary wearing them in January.

Without Alex Pietrangelo in the lineup for the second straight game due to illness, the Knights got the scoring started with a Jack Eichel goal 8 minutes into the 1st period. Vegas entered the first intermission leading 1-0.

A scoreless 2nd period kept Vegas ahead by 1 in what became a defensive battle, but that changes with a Jaden Schwartz goal with just over 6 minutes to go, the Kraken knotting things up at 1.

As soon as it looked like the game was likely going into overtime, the Knights strike with a Keegan Kolear goal with 1:20 on the clock. The score was challenged and reviewed for offsides, but upheld, helping the Knights ice the game.

The Knights added a power play empty net goal from Chandler Stephenson with 10 seconds to seal the deal. VGK secures their fourth win over the last six games in spite of going 1-5 on power play.

Next up the Golden Knights host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday to round out their 4-game home-stand. Puck drops that night at the Fortress at 7:30.