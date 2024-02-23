Golden Knights suffer 7-3 loss to Maple Leafs with Stone sidelined

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights suffered a 7-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night, allowing the most goals in a game this season. It's VGK's fourth straight home loss, the team dropping four of their last five games overall.

What looked to be an embarrassing blowout loss without Jack Eichel and Mark Stone in the lineup became interesting in the third period.

Trailing the Leafs 6-1 entering the final frame, VGK seemed to lack their usual play-making chops and emotional playing style. A first period dominated by Toronto put Vegas in a 4-0 hole by the first intermission and got goalie Adin Hill pulled for Logan Thompson.

The Knights would attempt a furious rally in the third, Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Amadio scoring early on and seconds apart to make it a three-score game. The Leafs' seventh goal midway through the third iced the game and extinguished the Knights' hopes of pulling off an unlikely comeback.

The Golden Knights move to 32-19-6 and will look to put this loss behind them as they now hit a five-game road stretch.

Next up, Vegas visits the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Puck drops at 4 p.m.