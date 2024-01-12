Golden Knights start homestand with win, beat Bruins in overtime

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1 in overtime at the Fortress on Thursday night.

In their first of five straight home games, the Knights outlast the B's with a game-winning goal from Alex Pietrangelo.

With Adin Hill unable to return to action and Jiri Patera injured in Wednesday night's 3-0 loss at Colorado, Logan Thompson stepped up with the start after not making the trip to Denver due to illness. Thompson and the Knights defense would shut out the Bruins until the final eight minutes of game time.

Sticks finally heated up in the final frame. Jack Eichel scored on a power play goal to give Vegas the lead. Boston's Matt Grzelcyk answered with a goal minutes later to tie the game at 1 apiece. That score sticks until extra hockey.

Early in overtime on a breakaway, a feed from Mark Stone met Alex Pietrangelo and puck met net for a 2-1 win.

The win moves VGK to 24-13-5 on the season. Next up the Knights host the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Puck drops at 7.