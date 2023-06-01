Golden Knights sign Swedish hockey league's no. 1 goaltender, Carl Lindbom

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, the Vegas Golden Knights have added a rookie goaltender to their roster.

Carl Lindbom was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract, VGK management announced Thursday.

Lindbom was a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and recently completed his first full season with Djurgardens IF of the HockeyAllsvenskan 🇸🇪https://t.co/lq5d5tQx6s — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 1, 2023

20-year-old Lindbom was initially drafted by the Golden Knights in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

In his first season playing in Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan, Lindbom was named Goalie of the Year and Rookie of the Year. He led all league goaltenders with a 1.86 GAA and seven shutouts in 36 games during the 2022-23 season.

Carl Lindbom, goaltender

Hometown: Stockholm, Sweden

Height: 6-1

Weight: 190 lbs.

Age: 20

Catches: Left

Named HockeyAllsvenskan’s 2022-23 Goalie of the Year and Rookie of the Year after leading all goaltenders with a 1.86 GAA and seven shutouts

Represented Sweden at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and led all goalies with two shutouts during the event

Drafted by Vegas in the seventh round (222nd overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft

The addition of Lindbom brings VGK's goaltending roster to six players, including starting goaltenders Adin Hill and Laurent Brossoit. Jonathan Quick, Logan Thompson and Jiri Patera have yet to see any playoff action.

Hill, in his first career playoff appearance, has a 2.07 GAA, two shutouts and a .937 save percentage.

Brossoit was injured in Game 3 of the Golden Knights' second-round playoff matchup against the Edmonton Oilers and has yet to return.