Golden Knights partner with 50 Cent to unveil 'official' team champagne, cognac

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A day after becoming Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights unveiled a partnership with multi-platinum rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson to name an official champagne and cognac for the NHL franchise.

The multi-year partnership with 50 Cent's Sire Spirits will name Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne, the Golden Knights announced in a news release. It's also the first NHL partnership for Sire Spirits.

Le Chemin du Roi was the champagne Golden Knights players popped in the locker room after their Tuesday night Stanley Cup victory, the team noted previously.

Our championship champagne was provided by @50cent!!!! — 🏆 - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 14, 2023

"Our hope is that through this partnership we continue to diversify the hockey fan base in efforts to grow the game for everyone," Golden Knights' president and CEO Kerry Bubolz stated in the prepared news release.

The partnership will also include 50 Cent's G-Unity Foundation, which will partner with the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation in serving the Las Vegas community, VGK officials noted.

"Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne are championship brands for winning teams," Jackson stated in the news release. "Bill Foley and his entire team know how to win and are the perfect partners for my brands and for me to extend my charitable efforts in the Las Vegas community through the G-Unity Foundation. Hockey is an exciting sport and Las Vegas is a top market for entertainment. I look forward to working closely with the entire Golden Knights Organization."