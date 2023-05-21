Golden Knights look to extend series lead over the Dallas Stars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to extend their series lead over the Dallas Stars as both teams get ready for Game 2 of the Western Conference Final.

Game 1 was a thriller with VGK pulling off the 4-3 win in overtime thanks to a goal from centre Brett Howden. He said a lot of people, including family and friends, reached out after the game.

"It's been amazing. It's the funnest hockey I've ever played," Howden said. "To be on a team of this caliber and for us to do something special is amazing but we still have work to do. Once I leave the house, it's all business and it's game time."

The Dallas Stars haven't won the first game in any of their playoff series so far and the Knights said they expect Dallas to bounce back in Game 2.

"I don't think that will phase them so they'll continue their path to tie it up. I just think responding is the beauty of playoffs," said VGK head coach Bruce Cassidy. "That's why you're still playing because you've got a lot of character and you're going to be upset because you didn't get your best game. We haven't gone up 2-0 either so that's a test for us as well."

Cassidy said Game 1 was telling as the how the series could play out.

"You can go back and look at it ans say what can we do to counter some of that now that we've seen it live. I saw two teams that were true to their form. How much that changes as the series goes along, we'll talk about later. I think there was a lot of stuff they stuck to and they should. I'd say the same about us," Cassidy said. "We don't want to start deviating from our game until we feel it's not helping us win. It's gotten us this far."

The puck drops at The Fortress at noon.