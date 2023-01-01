Golden Knights finish 2022 with thrilling 5-4 OT win against the Nashville Predators

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was the last game of 2022 — and in true Vegas New Year's Eve style, this game did not disappoint.

The Golden Knights came out aggressive, but it was the Nashville Predators who scored first off a goal from Filip Forsberg, followed by another from Jeremy Lauzon.

2-0 Predators.



Jeremy Lauzon slaps one in past Logan Thompson. His first goal of the season. — Johnny Resendiz (@JohnnyResendiz5) December 31, 2022

The Predators came in with the 29th-ranked offense in the NHL on the nine shots on goal they had, but VGK head coach Bruce Cassidy says despite the deficit, he felt good about the Golden Knights' game up to that point.

"I was OK with our start. Didn't like the score, but the actual play on the ice was OK for us and not something we were going to...think we were out of the game," Cassidy said. "We were just a shot or two away and, sure enough, that's what happened in the second."

And that it did.

Michael Amadio tied it early in the period, followed by another goal from Reilly Smith to take the lead.

But then, a fight broke out after Brayden McNabb hit Mark Jankowski in the head with his shoulder. McNabb was ejected from the game, leaving VGK with just four defenders.

In the third, Chandler Stephenson scored one to make it 4-2. But the Predators were far from done.

After scoring to make it 4-3, Forsberg scored another with four seconds left to tie the game.

WOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWWW



With 4 seconds left, Forsberg ties it for a hat trick.



Unbelievable finish to regulation. — Johnny Resendiz (@JohnnyResendiz5) December 31, 2022

In overtime, Nicolas Hague sunk the game-winner for the VGK.

Hague scores from the left circle. VGK wins it in OT 5-4.



What an absolutely insane game of hockey. THAT'S how you end the year. — Johnny Resendiz (@JohnnyResendiz5) December 31, 2022

The Golden Knights finish 2022 atop the Western Conference at 52 points.

"A win is a win," VGK captain Mark Stone said. "You take these two points, put them in the standings and definitely happier that we left with two than one."

The Golden Knights will go on the road for their first game of 2023 when they play the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.