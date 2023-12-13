Golden Knights edge Flames 5-4 in overtime for fourth straight win

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights got the best of the Calgary Flames 5-4 Tuesday night to secure their fourth straight win. Behind two goals from Mark Stone including the game-winner in overtime, VGK improves to 20-5-5 on the season.

After Calgary started the scoring with a MacKenzie Weegar goal, the Knights answered in the first period with a Chandler Stephenson. A 1-1 tie would stick until a Nazem Kadri goal put the Flames ahead early in the second. VGK would equalize in short time with an Ivan Barbashev goal. Late in the first the Flames would retake the lead when Yegor Sharangovich got one past Logan Thompson.

With the Knights trailing 3-2 early in the final frame, captain Mark Stone came through with the team's second power play goal of the night. A tie at 3 carried until under four minutes to play when William Karlsson netted a score that would seem like a game-winner.

But with a minute remaining in regulation, Sharangovich would fire a puck past Thompson to send the game into overtime tied at 4. With momentum feeling lost, Stone would seal the deal with a game-winning goal just over a minute into OT.

Next up the Knights will be back at the Fortress Thursday night to host the Buffalo Sabres. Puck drops at 7.