Golden Knights clinch playoff spot, tickets for first round go on sale Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a tough night on the ice as the Vegas Golden Knights dropped Thursday's game to the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in overtime.

However, Vegas became the first Western Conference team to make playoffs thanks to the Nashville Predators losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-0.

"We clinched a playoff spot so we knew that going in, checked that box off," head coach Bruce Cassidy said.

"It's obviously great to clinch a playoff spot and get our foot in the door there," defenseman Nicholas Hague said. "We have some huge games coming up to solidify a spot. We have a couple of big games against division teams to try to separate ourselves and hopefully, we'll have a say in who we end up playing."

The team said the dates, times, and opponent for playoff games will be determined by the National Hockey League once the final seeding for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs is set.

According to the Golden Knights, full-season ticket members will automatically have their seats for every home playoff game at T-Mobile Arena. The team said those ticket members will receive additional information on purchasing additional tickets and parking from their membership services account executive.

There will also be several pre-sale events for partial plan members and people who have bought season tickets for the 2023-2024 season.

A limited number of single-game tickets for the first-round playoff series will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

