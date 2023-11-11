Golden Knights bounce back from two-game slide, sink Sharks 5-0

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Coming off two straight losses, the Vegas Golden Knights got back on track with a convincing 5-0 win over their rival San Jose Sharks on Friday night. VGK improves to 12-2-1 with an NHL-best 25 points before visiting the White House on Monday to be recognized by President Joe Biden as Stanley Cup champions.

On Military Appreciation Knight at the Fortress, Vegas wasted no time to get out of their recent slump. At the 1-minute mark of the 1st period, Alex Pietrangelo scored his first goal of the season to quickly give the Knights the lead. Later in the frame, Alec Martinez netted a one-timer slap shot from the blue line to improve that lead to 2.

The pair of defenseman goals set the tone for the rest of the night. After a scoreless second period highlighted by an outreached Adin Hill save, the Knights lit up the scoreboard in the final frame. Goals from William Karlsson, Martinez, and Brett Howden put the Vegas lead out of reach. A Golden Knights penalty kill in the final minutes secured the team's second shutout win of the season.

Hitting a long stretch of road games, the Golden Knights' only home game the rest of November is against the Coyotes on November 25. Next up for Vegas is a trip to Washington D.C. where they'll face the Capitals on Tuesday. Puck drops at 4 PM PT.