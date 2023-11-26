Golden Knights blanked by Coyotes 2-0 in defensive struggle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time in over two weeks, the Golden Knights played on their home ice on Saturday night. Facing the Coyotes, VGK would try to string together back-to-back wins for the first time in three weeks.

Unfortunately for Vegas, a winning streak wouldn’t be in the cards. Arizona used a third-period goal to outlast the Knights and win 2-0 on Hockey Fights Cancer Knight at the Fortress.

Coming off Wednesday's overtime road win over the Dallas Stars, VGK would have some trouble finding the back of the net. Despite controlling the game's pace, the Golden Knights were shut out through two periods. Luckily for Vegas, strong goaltending by Logan Thompson kept Arizona at zero as well.

It would take until the final frame for a team to get on the scoreboard. A go-ahead goal from Arizona’s Clayton Keller with about 10 minutes left in the game put the Knights in comeback mode.

VGK couldn’t take advantage of good looks at the goal the rest of the way. An open-net goal by Lawson Crouse with a minute to go would be the nail in the coffin.

While Vegas led comfortably in shots through the night, Vegas couldn’t convert their five power play opportunities into points. It ended up being the difference, Arizona goaltender Connor Ingram completing a shutout in the net and recording 30 saves.

The Golden Knights will try to regroup when they go back on the road to take on the Calgary Flames on Monday. Puck drops at 6:30 p.m. Vegas time.