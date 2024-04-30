Golden Knights add flare to game days with a new dragon atop the castle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights unveiled a new element to their game-day experience at T-Mobile Arena before the first home playoff game of the Stanley Cup champion's encore season.

Ahead of Game 3 against the Dallas Stars, the team pulled back the curtain on an idea that was two years in the making. A giant dragon spanning 34 feet wide now sits on the castle that's atop the top seating section.

The mostly 3D-printed dragon releases a loud stream of pyro that acts as the creature breathing out fire for pre-game action and when the Golden Knights score. The dragon replaces the helmet that hung above the castle and the plan is for it to be perched on the castle for seasons to come.

Before Monday's Game 4 against the Stars, Channel 13's Nick Walters went by the dragon to chat with one of its creators. Tyler Ferraro, VGK director of entertainment experience, had a key role in designing the dragon and installing it inside the Fortress.

Check out the full interview here and be sure to check out the dragon for yourself at a Golden Knights game in the future.