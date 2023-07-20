Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Forward Pavel Dorofeyev signs one-year contract with Golden Knights

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Vegas Golden Knights - Pavel Dorofeyev
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 20:17:23-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights has signed forward Pavel Dorofeyev to a one-year contract that's worth $825,000.

However, he's not a stranger to VGK fans.

This season, Dorofeyev played in 20 games and picked up seven goals and two assists to help Vegas win the Pacific Division and the top seed in the Western Conference. The team never lost a game when he scored a goal.

RELATED LINK: Dorofeyev, Golden Knights beat Wild 4-3 in shootout

The Russian native also played in 32 games with the Henderson Silver Knights last season and scored nine goals with eight assists.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH