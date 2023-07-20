Forward Pavel Dorofeyev signs one-year contract with Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights has signed forward Pavel Dorofeyev to a one-year contract that's worth $825,000.

PAVS IS BACK!!! 🥳



Pavel Dorofeyev has signed a one-year contract with the Golden Knights 🚪https://t.co/3qZG8EQztR — 🏆 - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 20, 2023

However, he's not a stranger to VGK fans.

This season, Dorofeyev played in 20 games and picked up seven goals and two assists to help Vegas win the Pacific Division and the top seed in the Western Conference. The team never lost a game when he scored a goal.

The Russian native also played in 32 games with the Henderson Silver Knights last season and scored nine goals with eight assists.