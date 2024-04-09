Former Vegas Golden Knights team up to give back in VGK Alumni Golf Tournament

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While the Las Vegas Raiders' saying goes "Once a Raider, always a Raider," former Vegas Golden Knights are showing the same loyal spirit.

On Tuesday at the Southern Highlands Golf Course, former Knights joined other ex-NHL players at the 3rd annual VGK Alumni Golf Tournament. Accompanied by local celebrities and sponsors, the skaters of the past helped raise money for local charities through the VGK Foundation.

Golden Knight royalty who were in town to tee off were Deryk Engelland, Cody Eakin, Paul Statsny, and Nick Holden. Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters was at the course to chat with some of them about the tourney.

"You want to keep guys who retire still involved with teams, getting them to come back," said Engelland, now a VGK TV analyst seen on Vegas 34. "Our pillars with the alumni, mental health is a big one, first responders, inner-city sports, hunger. Get them together and help raise money to give to local charities, and it's great to see them."

"Great city, great people, we just loved our time here," Eakin said. "Any chance we can come back and help out and see some old friends, get re-acquainted and have fun like this, we're willing."

"It's awesome," Holden said. "We had three great years playing here, and having my kids and everything involved in the community. Coming back, it's always special."

The tournament is another occasion where the VGK Foundation helps the community and has Golden Knight players doing their part to make an impact off the rink.

"In a position we're in as players or ex-players, to help out and be around these events, it always goes a long way I think," Eakin said. "We're excited to be here and help and do what we can."

“Right from day one, the team did a great job getting involved in community events, and the community really embraced the team as well," Holden said. "So it’s been a pretty easy mold together. The players really got into the community with their families and made good relationships and developed that kind of feel outside the rink.”

The former Knights were split into different foursomes on the course so they couldn't work together. Instead, like they did in practices back at City National, they'd compete.

"Any time you see these guys, you want to beat them, in anything," Holden said. "It's one of those days where you come out and have as much fun as you can but at the back of your mind you don't want to lose. You always have that competitive bone in you."

"Of course you want to try to hit good shots but for me, I can hit it but I hit bad shots, probably as many bad as good," Engelland said. "It's a scramble, so usually I'll let someone else go and then I just swing for the fences and hopefully I hit one down the fairway."

"It's been a while since I swung 'em," Eakin said. "But we should have some fun. Hopefully hit some fairways, a few greens, and a couple laughs."