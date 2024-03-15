Flames' 4-goal third period hands Golden Knights their fifth loss in 7 games

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Blake Coleman scored twice in Calgary's four-goal third period, and the Flames beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1.

Yegor Sharangovich had a goal and an assist, and Matt Coronato also scored for as Calgary snapped a three-game skid.

Dryden Hunt added two assists and Dustin Wolf stopped 28 shots to improve to 2-3-1 on the season.

Anthony Mantha scored for Vegas, which has lost five of its last seven. Adin Hill finished with 33 saves.

The Golden Knights remain in the second wild card in the Western Conference with a four-point lead over Minnesota.

UP NEXT

The Golden Knights host New Jersey on Sunday to open a four-game homestand at T-Mobile Arena.