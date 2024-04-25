Fans cheer on Vegas Golden Knights to a game 2 victory over the Dallas Stars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights fans took to the field at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson Wednesday night to cheer on the Vegas Golden Knights in game 2 of the NHL playoffs.

“I love the environment, the people around here, fellow fans to root on our golden boys," said VGK fan Alek Prieto.

Fans were in for a great show as the Golden Knights beat the top seeded Dallas Stars again in Game 2, taking a 2-0 series lead.

Fans said they're confidence in the Vegas Golden Knights is sky high.

“Oh, it’s right up there at the top, got to keep them going," said Kathleen Barlice, who moved to Las Vegas with her husband in 2016.

Fans who attended the watch party sure showed their confidence in the Knights, cheering them on all night long.

“Many people thought that we weren’t going to have that same energy from last year, but I think we’ve proved it to them that we do still have that energy from last year," Prieto said.

Fans young and old brought the energy Wednesday night.

All fans were allowed in the watch party for free, and many walked away with VGK towels, shirts and even bobbleheads.

Some fans also walked away as big winners. One fan took home a signed game-used stick, and VGK also raffled off two free tickets to Saturday's Game 3 against the Stars and two free tickets to Game 4 on Monday, both at the Fortress.

Many fans say they're planning on bringing this same energy back to the Fortress for the next two games.