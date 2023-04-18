Fans back the Golden Knights as they head into Round 1 against the Jets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are officially in playoff mode as they head into their series against the Winnipeg Jets.

Naturally, the Knights have their fans backing them up!

RELEVANT: Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone expected to play on Tuesday

VGK fan, Haylee Harsch, says she was not into sports at all until the Knights got to the city. She loves the team because they are "tight knit" with the Vegas community.

"They have done so much for our community," she said. "They are a great team. I got into hockey when they first started, and it's amazing."

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Golden Knights are coming at plus-1400 to win it all. That seems like a high number for the #1 seed in the west, but Harsch says she believes they can beat those odds.

Also, if the Knights ultimately hoist the Stanley Cup, she says it would mean a lot to her.

"I'll probably scream a lot and then lose my voice at school," she said.

Game 1 against the Winnipeg Jets is set for Tuesday at the T-Mobile Arena at 6:30 p.m.