Fan activations announced as VGK/Dallas Stars return to The Fortress

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The guys in gold are returning to The Fortress to battle it out with the Dallas Stars and that includes extra fun for fans.

On Friday, the Vegas Golden Knights announced fan activations ahead of Game 3 and Game 4 at T-Mobile Arena.

For both games, the team is bringing back gold battle towels and they're encouraging fans to wear gold.

Before both games, Revolt Tattoos will also be on Toshiba Plaza outside of T-Mobile Arena and will offer fans free VGK tattoos. The Allegiant Stage will also have a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast.

At Saturday's morning skate at City National Arena, team officials said a lucky fan will win pair of tickets to Game 3.

Morning skates and practices are always free and open to the public. Saturday's skate is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

According to the team, there are still a limited number of tickets available for both games.