Downtown Grand hosting meet-and-greet with former VGK player Deryk Engelland

Posted at 11:16 AM, Jun 02, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of the Stanley Cup Final, Vegas Golden Knights fans will get the chance to meet former player Deryk Engelland.

According to the Downtown Grand, Engelland will be signing autographs and meeting fans Friday, June 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Casino officials said there will be free autographed photos while supplies last.

Fans can also get personal items and hockey pucks signed for $35, hockey sticks for $50, and jerseys for $100.

