Deryk Engelland raising money for VGK Alumni Association, hosting blood drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You can score an autograph while giving back on 1 October.

Former Vegas Golden Knights' player Deryk Engelland is hosting an autograph signing on 1 October at the Inscriptagraphs Retail Store inside of Tivoli Village.

Fans can stop by between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

In order to meet Engelland and get his autograph, fans can donate at least $10 to the Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association or you can give blood to Vitalant, who will be on-site taking donations.

Tickets will not be sold in advance. Fans will have to arrive on the day of the event, let organizers know which options you would like to go with, and you will be given a ticket at the Inscriptagraphs store.

The event is limited to 100 people.

There will also be an auction for a custom Deryk Engelland 1 October Vegas Strong Speech painting by artist Anja Whitemeyer. The painting is one of only five. A portion of the sales will also benefit the VGK Alumni Association.

The Alumni Association was founded in 2022 by Engelland and former NHL/current Golden Knights' broadcaster player Shane Hnidy.

