Chandler Stephenson out with injury for next two games for Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will be without their All-Star center for the next two games.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy announced on Wednesday during a news conference that Chandler Stephenson is out with an upper-body injury he sustained against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

"We've ruled him out for the next two games. Hopefully, a rest will do him some good, and we'll get him back on the road trip," Cassidy said.

🎥 Cassidy on the Kings: We know that they have good balance like us. They're not relying on one or two players. pic.twitter.com/g3hodWpbIk — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 8, 2023

The Golden Knights called up forward Jonas Rondbjerg from the Henderson Silver Knights to play in Stephenson's absence.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud was upgraded to a normal practice jersey after returning to the ice in a red no-contact jersey on Tuesday. Although he's still not expected to start Wednesday's game against the Kings, Whitecloud has been cleared to travel with the team next week and is not ruled out for Friday's game against San Jose.